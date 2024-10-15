Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

In related news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,999.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

