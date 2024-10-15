Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

