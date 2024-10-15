Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ ROCK traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.27. 171,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,751. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.14.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
