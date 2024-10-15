GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Acquires £3,908.49 in Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Adam Rabie acquired 6,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £3,908.49 ($5,103.80).
GetBusy Stock Performance
LON:GETB traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 56.80 ($0.74). 38,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,212. The company has a market capitalization of £28.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5,500.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.57. GetBusy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 51.02 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.50 ($0.96).
GetBusy Company Profile
