GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Acquires £3,908.49 in Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Adam Rabie acquired 6,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £3,908.49 ($5,103.80).

GetBusy Stock Performance

LON:GETB traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 56.80 ($0.74). 38,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,212. The company has a market capitalization of £28.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5,500.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.57. GetBusy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 51.02 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

GetBusy Company Profile

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

