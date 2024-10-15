GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 156 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 165,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $946,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $199.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.82. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $199.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

