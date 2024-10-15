GenWealth Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.70.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

