GenWealth Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

