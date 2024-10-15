Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $211.82 and last traded at $234.80, with a volume of 1510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.00.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 29.06%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

