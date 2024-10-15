Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $651.75 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for $4.35 or 0.00006637 BTC on exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $651.75 million and approximately $591,849.53 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Geegoopuzzle alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,462.80 or 0.99991178 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007410 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00059387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.34485448 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $708,198.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geegoopuzzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geegoopuzzle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.