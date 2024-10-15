GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 6050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Read Our Latest Report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 6.7 %
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 18.22%.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.