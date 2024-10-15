GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 6050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

