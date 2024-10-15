Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Garmin Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $167.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $184.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

