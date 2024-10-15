Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 240,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gamma Communications Price Performance
OTCMKTS GAMCF remained flat at $13.14 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $13.85.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
