Fruth Investment Management Sells 400 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

