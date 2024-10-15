Fruth Investment Management Sells 300 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 545.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

