Fruth Investment Management Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 40.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

