Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Olin accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Olin worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Olin by 7.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,414,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,897,000 after purchasing an additional 384,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,741,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,396,000 after purchasing an additional 194,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Olin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 777,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 429.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 610,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,769,000 after purchasing an additional 494,976 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Olin from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

OLN stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

