Fruth Investment Management Invests $219,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,219 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,270,000 after purchasing an additional 94,122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,609,000 after buying an additional 602,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,443,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,272,000 after buying an additional 82,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.31.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

