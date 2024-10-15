Fruth Investment Management Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,576,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 327,802 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,469,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,392,000 after purchasing an additional 471,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,222,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,320,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,862,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 513,647 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Bank of America lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of HP opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.42. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $44.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

