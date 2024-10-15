Fruth Investment Management Has $4.43 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

