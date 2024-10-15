Fruth Investment Management Has $286,000 Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,050,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,660,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,254,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,297,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $220.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.87 and a 200-day moving average of $218.88. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target (down from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $66,333,345.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

