Fruth Investment Management Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $208.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $189.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

