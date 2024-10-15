Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AFRIW opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. Forafric Global has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.60.
