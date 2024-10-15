Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Forafric Global Price Performance

AFRIW opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. Forafric Global has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

