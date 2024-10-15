Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 8255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSBC. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $654.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $116,340. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 364.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 149,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after buying an additional 172,507 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 60,118 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.