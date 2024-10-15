Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Trading Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.28 and last traded at $93.85. 66,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,434,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, August 26th. William Blair lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

