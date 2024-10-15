First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.44 and last traded at $110.20, with a volume of 13337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.48.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

