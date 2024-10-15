First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.27 and last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 402106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
