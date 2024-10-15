First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.27 and last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 402106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

