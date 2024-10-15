First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Acquired by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period.

FAAR stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

