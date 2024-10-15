First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,589,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 7,057,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.8 days.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
FQVLF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
