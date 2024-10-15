First Pacific Financial Purchases 16,757 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 951,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 118,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 117,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 176,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. 186,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.