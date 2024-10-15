First Pacific Financial Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Pacific Financial reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in ASML were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $141.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $730.43. 9,332,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,365. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $573.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $288.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $846.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $923.22.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,071.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

