First Pacific Financial Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Melius Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.74.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $20,560,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,553 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $4.85 on Tuesday, hitting $894.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,117. The company has a market capitalization of $396.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $884.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $829.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.