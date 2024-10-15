First Pacific Financial Buys 48 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $600.52. 1,290,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $607.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

