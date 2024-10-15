First Pacific Financial Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in Nutrien by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 4,041,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,213 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 120.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,354,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Nutrien by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,066,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,763 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Nutrien by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,839,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,058,000 after buying an additional 844,559 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NTR traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.90. 3,358,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,436. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

