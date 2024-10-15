First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Up 13.9% in September

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,200 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 1,374,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.7 days.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
FCXXF stock remained flat at $13.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75.
About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
