FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,897 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

