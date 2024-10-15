FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,550 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 153,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

