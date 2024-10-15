Financial Comparison: SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) & International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) and International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SMC and International Zeolite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 0 0 0 N/A International Zeolite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.0% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SMC and International Zeolite”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $5.38 billion 5.40 $1.23 billion $0.95 23.39 International Zeolite $460,000.00 3.36 -$1.31 million ($0.02) -1.82

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than International Zeolite. International Zeolite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SMC and International Zeolite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 22.38% 9.18% 8.24% International Zeolite -292.97% N/A -127.00%

Volatility and Risk

SMC has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Zeolite has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMC beats International Zeolite on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system. In addition, the company offers process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, and process gas equipment, as well as high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, and pneumatic instrumentation and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 527.167 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

