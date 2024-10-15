Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 731.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 130,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 114,890 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 52,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 294,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.