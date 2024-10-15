Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 11,182 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,182 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

