Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

IWM opened at $222.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.26 and a 200-day moving average of $208.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

