Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

