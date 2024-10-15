Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,426 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $288.50 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.91. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.