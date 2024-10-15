Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 20.67% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance

BTC opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87.

