Fiduciary Alliance LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

