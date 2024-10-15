Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 1,197 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Generac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Stock Up 0.1 %

GNRC stock opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.59. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $175.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.