Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $245.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.55. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

