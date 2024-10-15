Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55,496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,127,000 after buying an additional 571,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,078 shares of company stock valued at $16,700,246. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $509.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $537.29 and its 200-day moving average is $515.92. The stock has a market cap of $225.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

