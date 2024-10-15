Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 1,985 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,267 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after acquiring an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,108,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,342,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.99. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.55 and a 1-year high of $248.45. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

