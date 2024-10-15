Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 4,770 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.1% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 61,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

HD stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $413.71. 411,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.34 and its 200-day moving average is $356.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $420.03. The company has a market cap of $410.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

