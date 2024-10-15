Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.